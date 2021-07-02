Mansukh Mandaviya visits Serum Institute's vaccine plant in Pune

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the Pune-based vaccine manufacturing plant of Serum Institute of India (SII).

The minister also went to know about the production process as well as reviewed the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the facility.

"Visited @SerumInstIndia in Pune today. Got further acquainted with the vaccination production at their plant. Deeply appreciating their exemplary role during the pandemic, I assured them of all Government support in ramping up vaccine production for ensuring #FreeVaccineForAll," Mandaviya tweeted.

Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary S Aparna also visited the plant along with the minister.

SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally.

Later in the day, Mandaviya also inaugurated the facility to produce alcoholic hand disinfectant at Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd's plant at Pimpri, Pune.