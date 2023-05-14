'Modi called Zelenskyy, Putin & war stopped...' Rajnath

Modi spoke to Putin and Zelenskyy, war stopped and Indian students in Ukraine could return home: Rajnath Singh

Singh said under Modi as PM, India’s weapons exports, which were Rs 900 crore in 2014, were over Rs 16,000 crore now

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • May 14 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 22:33 ist
'PM Modi did what no other country was able to do,' the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan. Singh spoke of the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap and the battle of Haldighati. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“PM Modi spoke to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. He also spoke to (US president) Biden when needed. The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home,” Singh said.

“PM Modi did what no other country was able to do,” the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan. Singh spoke of the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap and the battle of Haldighati.

Also Read | Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi as Ukraine asks India for medical aid

“Maharana Pratap ate rotis made of grass but never compromised with self-respect,” he added. “If you understand his dedication, then you will call his times as Maharana kal (era) and not as Mughal era,” Singh said. “Be it Haldighati or Galwan valley, India’s head has always been held high and will remain so,” the minister said.

Singh said under Modi as PM, India’s weapons exports, which were Rs 900 crore in 2014, were over Rs 16,000 crore now.

