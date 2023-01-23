Mumbai: Teenaged girl raped by pvt school principal

Mumbai: 14-year-old girl raped by principal of private school

Cops said the principal, 50, had allegedly raped the victim last month and had again attempted the same

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 23 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 19:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in Nagpada area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the 50-year-old principal of a trust-run school had allegedly raped the victim last month and had again attempted to take advantage of her on Saturday.

After the accused allegedly tried to rape her, the victim went home and informed her mother about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the police, an official said.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

A team of Nagpada police went to arrest the accused, who could not be found at his house or at the school, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
rape
Mumbai
Pocso

What's Brewing

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 