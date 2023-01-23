Mumbai: 14-year-old girl raped by principal of private school

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in Nagpada area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the 50-year-old principal of a trust-run school had allegedly raped the victim last month and had again attempted to take advantage of her on Saturday.

After the accused allegedly tried to rape her, the victim went home and informed her mother about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the police, an official said.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

A team of Nagpada police went to arrest the accused, who could not be found at his house or at the school, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.