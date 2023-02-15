Mumbai: Caretaker kills 70-year-old, injures wife; arrested

A 29-year-old caretaker of an elderly couple has been arrested for allegedly attacking his employers, killing the man and injuring his wife in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Senior citizen Sudhir Chiplunkar (70) died, while his wife Supriya Chiplunkar (69) was injured after they were attacked by their caretaker at their residence in a housing society in suburban Jogeshwari on Monday night, they said. According to the Meghwadi police, the caretaker, identified as Pappu Gawali, was nabbed at Dadar railway station when he was trying to flee to his native place.

Gawali entered the house of his employers with the intention to commit robbery and attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, they said. Sudhir Chiplunkar died on the spot, but his wife Supriya, though badly injured, started throwing household items out of the flat's windows to draw the attention of her neighbours and other residents of the building, said an official.

One of her neighbours alerted the police who arrived at the spot and shifted the couple to a nearby hospital where Sudhir Chiplunkar was declared dead, he said. Special police teams were formed to nab the accused who was eventually caught, said the official, adding he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder).