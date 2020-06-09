Mumbai: Celebrity talent manager jumps off high-rise, dies

Celebrity talent manager jumps off high-rise, dies

A 28-year-old woman who worked as celebrity talent manager to several film actors committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building in Malad suburb of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Disha Satish Salian jumped off Galaxy Apartments in Jankalyan Nagar late Monday night, a Malwani police station official said.

"She lived in Dadar but visited the building often as her fiance stayed here. Her parents were informed, their statements recorded. But they have not filed a complaint or named anyone in connection with the incident. Her swab sample has been collected for COVID-19 testing," he added.

Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad said an accidental death report had been registered and probe was on to find out why she took this step.

