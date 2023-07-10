Mumbai: Coast Guard recovers body of woman who drowned in sea at Bandra

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old woman who drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra here, a civic official said.
A search and rescue operation was undertaken for Jyoti Sonar after she drowned in the sea at Bandra fort on Sunday afternoon, the official said.
The coast guard recovered Sonar's body this morning and handed it over to the police, he said, adding that the body was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day
Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve