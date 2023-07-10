Mumbai: Coast Guard recovers body of woman who drowned in sea at Bandra

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old woman who drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra here, a civic official said.

A search and rescue operation was undertaken for Jyoti Sonar after she drowned in the sea at Bandra fort on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

The coast guard recovered Sonar's body this morning and handed it over to the police, he said, adding that the body was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital.