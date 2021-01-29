Mumbai feels the chill as minimum temperature dips to season's lowest

Mumbai's minimum temperature dips to season's lowest

  Jan 29 2021
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 09:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Mumbai woke up to a chilly morning on Friday with the Santacruz weather station in the city recording the season's lowest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

Earlier, this winter season's lowest minimum temperature in the city was 15 degrees Celsius that was recorded last month, he said.

"The Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, making it the season's lowest so far," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

"The northerly winds have pushed the mercury levels down. There will be no large change in the temperature for the next 24 hours, but a gradual rise in it is expected in the coming days," he said.

