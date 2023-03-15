Mumbai: Fire erupts in residential building in Mulund

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Mulund

Fire Brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 15 to 20 minutes

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 15 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 80 persons were rescued while ten including three children were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in suburban Mulund on Wednesday afternoon, a civic official said.

Fire Brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

The flames, which erupted around 2.45 pm, were confined to electric wiring, installation, meters and switches in the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of Jagruti building, he said. As the entire staircase was filled with smoke, some residents were trapped inside. Some 80 persons were rescued.

Ten persons were found unconscious or otherwise unable to move in the staircase and were rushed to the nearby Agrawal Hospital, the official said. Their condition was said to be stable, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Fire
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award

RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

 