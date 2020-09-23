Mumbai girl aces Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest, wins a trip to Korea

A Mumbai girl, Anashruta Ganguly, has won the second Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest and has won a trip to Korea.

The second Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest-Mumbai 2020, that was held on Tuesday, received a tremendous response from students and schools with 10,093 students from 20 schools in and around Mumbai participating in the contest.

Despite the Covid-19 gloom, students were enthusiastic and well prepared for the contest, the last leg of which was held online. The exciting prizes to be won at the end of the quiz only added more excitement. The first prize was an all-paid trip for 6 days and 5 nights to Korea, which was bagged by Anashruta Ganguly, an 8th class student of the Pawar Public School, Chandivali.

A visibly excited Anashruta said: “Before this quiz, I had absolutely no idea of how rich and diverse Korean culture was. For me, Korea had been synonymous with BTS and kimchi, and it was only after this quiz that I understood that Korea was indeed the Lamp of the East.”

"I cannot express how delighted I am that I would experience this wonderful country first-hand and see all those wonders enumerated in our study material. I hope that Korea and India continue this partnership and this quiz and that the generations of Indians yet to come get to know and understand about the beauty and complexity of The Land of Morning Calm,” she added.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, India, this was one of the largest quiz contests ever held for school students on an international topic in the Mumbai region. The idea behind the quiz was to ensure that Indian students learn more about the culture, history and other aspects related to Korea.

Kim Dong Young, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, was present at the event, he not only addressed the contestants but also encouraged them, boosting the excitement of the contest.

Apart from the first prize, 14 other winners were given cash prizes worth a total of Rs 39,000.

Taarini Padia, student of Jasudben ML School, Khar West, who bagged the second spot and won a cash prize of Rs 10,000, elaborating her experience of participating in the quiz she said, “It was a wonderful experience taking part in the Korean quiz. I learnt a lot through the book "Facts About Korea''. I realized that Korea has done such wonders through the years and has strengthened its relations with India. It was because of this particular quiz that I happened to take up the Korean language as a hobby.”