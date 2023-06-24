Mumbai: Minor raped by friend, her father gets pregnant

The survivor told the police that she was too traumatised to talk about the sexual abuse at the time.

  • Jun 24 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 16:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old girl’s male friend and her father have been arrested here on the charge of raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Saturday.

The official from Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur said that the teenager was friends with a 32-year-old man from her locality.

The man raped her in the last week of February saying he would marry her. Later, she was sexually assaulted by her 41-year-old father at her own home, the official said.

The survivor told the police that she was too traumatised to talk about the sexual abuse then, he said.

The rape came to light after the girl recently complained of stomach pain, prompting her mother to take her to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

The mother was stunned when doctors told her that the minor was pregnant. After being counselled, she told the doctors that she had been raped by her father and friend.

The hospital alerted the Tilak Nagar police about the sexual assault following which a case was registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused were arrested on Thursday and a local court remanded them in police custody, the official added.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Pocso
Crimes against women

