Mumbai power outage live updates: Mumbai Central main line train services restored; CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation

A major power outage was witnessed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday morning due to an 'incoming electric supply failure' in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said. Stay tuned for live updates.
Mumbai Central main line train services restored.
MSEDC Updates: Some lines restored
The Bhandup NBRS 33 KV substation, EHV GIS 220 KV Bhandup, 33 KV CBD1 and CBD 2, 220 KV Mahape line restored, 220 KV TIFIL, 220KV Bapgaon, 400kv padagha 1, 220kv colourchem
220kv mulund 1&2
220kv Siemens lines, 220 KV Uran, 400 KV kharghar Kamothe, Roadpalli is restored and Panvel city restored.
Adani Power issues statement
There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, AEML ( Adani electricity mumbai ltd ) is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation arising out of power failure, orders probe
CM speaks to Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut
Hospitals asked to contact managerial officers to get enough supply of diesel for power back up for 8 hours:
All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs.
In case of any issues please contact disaster control room for help.
CE SWM to coordinate this.
- Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issues statement
Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours.
Energy Minister Nitin Raut assures power will be back by an hour
BJP leader Priti Gandhi says hospitals having tough time to arrange power back up
Big B urges calm
Political sparks amid Mumbai's power outage: BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Modi critics
Commuters wait on a stalled suburban train during a power outage in Mumbai
Hearings at Bombay High Court on hold
Tata Power issues statement
At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units & Trombay units: Tata Power
Helpline Alert!
Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Trading activities at Bombay Stock Exchange not impacted: Reports
Update on Mumbai local trains
Western Railway Update
In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate & Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.
Commuters are requested to cooperate.
However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section.
Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate- Borivali section.Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing.
Power supply could be restored in an hour to 45 mins
➡ Time of incident reported :@1015hrs
➡ Incident reported by: BEST Supply Control
➡ Incident : Power Failure.Level- L0
➡ Details: Electric power failure due to Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa. It will take 45 min to 1 hr to restore the supply.
➡ Impact:1) Failure of Electric Supply all over Mumbai City & Suburb 2) Train traffic of all lines Central, Eastern & Western disrupted.
Mumbai Suburban trains held up due to grid failure. Trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running: Central Railway.
Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) say there is no stoppage in trading despite power cut in Mumbai, reports News18.
Power outrage in Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra will be resolved in the next 1 hour, the government's efforts are going on: Energy Minister Nitin Raut.
Reports of power failure were reported from Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Arrangements are being made to ensure that hospitals are not affected.
There was multiple tripping of lines and in the transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system. The services of Central and Western Railways were affected.