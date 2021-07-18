Mumbai Rains Live: Overnight rain leaves several places inundated; local train services affected

At least 18 people were feared dead in two incidents of wall collapses due to heavy rain fall in Mumbai. The city and its suburbs witnessed intense rainfall overnight as various parts submerged in water, affecting daily life. Train services on Main Line and Harbor Line were hit due to heavy rains and waterlogging at several stations, according to Central Railway. Stay tuned for updates.
11 killed in Chembur after wall collapsed
At least 7 dead in Vashi-Naka area after wall collapsed
At least seven dead and a few are feared trapped after a retaining wall collapsed in the Vashi-Naka area in Mumbai following overnight rains on Sunday.
Top officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and Police have rushed to the spot.
The injured are being rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, official sources said.
Train services on Main Line, Harbour Line hit due to heavy rain, waterlogging
Rainwater enters houses in Kandivali East
Overnight rainfall inundates Borivali East
Local train services in Mumbai not running due to water logging
Mumbai, suburbs receive intense rainfall overnight; several places inundated
Several places in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan area were inundated following intense rainfall overnight.
Overnight rainfall inundates Evershine City, Vasai
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mumbai to see 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in multiple areas