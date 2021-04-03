Mumbai sees record spike with 9,090 new Covid-19 cases

With 9,090 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai on Saturday reported the biggest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 49,447 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported the biggest-ever spike, taking the progressive total to 29,53,523. The state reported 277 deaths taking the overall toll to 55,656. The MMR reported 15,989 cases and 58 deaths taking the progressive total to 9,35,371 and 20,578, respectively.

The total active cases in the state stand at 4,01,172 – the highest so far.

During the day, 37,821 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 24,95,315.

Thackeray, in back-to-back meetings, has been telling the citizens about the stress on the health infrastructure. “Around 62 per cent of isolation beds and 48 per cent ICU beds are occupied. Nearly 25 per cent of beds with oxygen facilities and around 25 per cent of the beds with ventilators are occupied,” he said.

With the demand for oxygen surging, the state Public Health Department had last month directed oxygen manufacturers to divert 80 per cent of their stocks for medical use and retain the rest 20 per cent for industrial purposes.

On Saturday, Thackeray said the state government is considering diverting even that 20 per cent for medical use because of the surge in cases and the alarming situation in the state.

The government is also considering steps like opening e-ICUs and increased use of telemedicine to tackle the rush of patients.