Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato to order food after 8 pm

With Maharashtra witnessing record new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, the government has issued curbs to restrict the movement of people in the state. One such restriction pertains to people visiting restaurants. The government has not only shut all the restaurants and hotels baring those inside a campus and integral parts of hotel, but also restricted food delivery after 8 pm through apps such as Swiggy and Zomato.

“Take-away orders, parcels, and home delivery services will only be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday. On weekends, only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup,” read the government order.

The curbs, imposed on April 5, will be in effect till April 30.

Zomato and Swiggy sent out notifications to users, asking them to place their orders before 8 pm on the first day of the lockdown on Monday, April 5. While ordering food after 8 pm, Zomato's message read, “We're currently not accepting orders online. We'll be back soon,” Swiggy's app said, “We are not delivering here at the moment!”

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities, the state Health Department said.

With the addition of new cases, Maharashtra's overall caseload reached 30,57,885 while the death toll mounted to 56,033, it said, adding the state is now left with 4,51,375 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities in the day.