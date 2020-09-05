Narcotics seized, two held in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested two persons from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai and seized from them narcotic substance 'methaqualone', an official said on Saturday.

The duo, identified as Sarfaraz Rustom Shaikh (36) and Khalid Mohammad Ali Khan (47), both residents of Mumbai, were arrested on Thursday night, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team kept vigil at a specified spot in CBD Belapur and nabbed the duo when they arrived on a two-wheeler," senior inspector Ravindra Budwant said.

"During their search, they were found carrying 35 gms of methaqualone worth Rs 85,500," he said.

A local court remanded them in police custody till September 7, the police said.