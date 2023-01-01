Navi Mumbai: Drugs of Rs 1 cr seized, 16 Nigerians held

'The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin and methaqualone,' authorities said

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 01 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have seized drugs worth more than Rs one crore from a row house in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai town and arrested 16 Nigerian nationals in this connection, an official said. The house was raided on Saturday following a tip-off that some Africans were stocking drugs for supply at New Year events, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale told PTI.

"The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin and methaqualone worth Rs 1,00,70,000. Sixteen Nigerians, including six women, have been held," the official said. A special investigation team comprising Crime Branch and Anti Narcotics Cell personnel will conduct a probe into the case to find out where the contraband was to be supplied, he added.

Maharashtra News
Navi Mumbai
Drugs
India News

