NCW seeks immediate action against man for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Image

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought immediate action from Gujarat Police against a man for allegedly hurling abuses and giving rape threats to a female stand-up comedian on social media.

In a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, the NCW said it has been tagged in a video posted on Twitter in which the man can be seen hurling abuses and giving rape threats to the woman.

"The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cybersecurity to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter sent late Saturday night.

"Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the immediate action shall be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the miscreant and feedback be apprised to the Commission," Sharma said. 

Cyber Crimes
Rape Threat
Standup Comedy
Gujarat
National Commission for Women

