No fine for traffic violation in Gujarat during Diwali

No fine for flouting traffic rules in Gujarat during Diwali, announces state government

If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," the minister added

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Oct 22 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat government has announced that people will not be fined for violation of traffic rules during the Diwali festival this year. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made this announcement here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, he said that in view of the Diwali festival, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from the violators till October 27.

Also watch  — No fines for traffic violations in this state during Diwali

Sanghavi said the decision to give relief to people during Diwali has been taken by the state home department as per the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "From October 21 to October 27, the traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people.

If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," the minister added. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by December end.

Govatsa Dwadashi, which was celebrated on Friday, marked the beginning of the Diwali festival this year. Laxmi Pujan, the main day of the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Diwali
Traffic fines
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 