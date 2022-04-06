Now, Sanjay Raut comes out with 'The Vikrant Files'

Alleging a major scam in the funds collected to save aircraft carrier Vikrant from being scrapped, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut demanded a probe by the Maharashtra government to go into the details of the issue.

Raut said that this is a fit case to be investigated by the CBI, IT and ED.

“Not a single paise has reached the Raj Bhavan as it was told,” Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, told Marathi channels in his New Delhi residence.

Also Read — ED attaches Sanjay Raut's property in Patra Chawl land scam case

Raut also pointed fingers at BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, saying that around Rs 57 crore was collected. “RTI applications have revealed that not a single paise was submitted to the Raj Bhavan,” Raut said.

“This is a big issue. This is ‘The Vikrant Files’…bigger than The Kashmir Files. The Vikrant issue involves national security and the sentiments of people,” he said.

Raut also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra's leader of Opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the "entire BJP" to look into the issue.

According to Raut, some people and groups are contemplating moving court and seeking a probe.

Meanwhile, Somaiya said, "Sanjay Raut just makes allegations, does not give a single paper."

INS Vikrant was laid down as HMS Hercules for the British Royal Navy during World War II. Her keel was laid in November 1943 but the construction was stopped after the World War II ended. In 1957, she was sold to India and on March 4, 1961, she was commissioned as INS Vikrant. She was decommissioned on January 31, 1997.

After plans to convert her into a full-fledged maritime museum off the Mumbai coast failed, the process of scrapping it commenced on November 20, 2014, at the Darukhana ship breaking yard in Mumbai.