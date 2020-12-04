Only one new coronavirus case reported in Dharavi

Out of 3,716 Covid-19 patients, 3,380 have recovered, while there are 25 active cases

  Dec 04 2020
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) use a fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of a fisherwoman inside the Dharavi slum. Credit: AFP Photo

The count of Covid-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 3,716 with only one new case coming to light on Friday, a civic official said.

On Thursday, the area had reported 15 Covid-19 cases, a double-digit spike after a gap of 11 days.

Out of 3,716 Covid-19 patients, 3,380 have recovered, while there are 25 active cases. The civic body does not disclose the casualties of the pandemic in the area.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

