Opposition demands discussion on Covid-19 in assembly as Goa death toll rises

With Goa recording a high of six Covid-19 deaths in one day on Saturday, the Opposition has now upped the ante vis a vis its demand for a discussion on the pandemic, when the assembly meets for a day during the monsoon session on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat in a statement on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of trying to steer clear of a discussion on the pandemic, in face of severe criticism of the BJP-led coalition government's alleged mismanagement of the crisis, which has resulted in a sustained spike of Covid-19 related cases in the coastal state.

Even Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik last week ticked off Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state's health administration for poor decision-making amid the crisis.

"The death toll of Covid patients is rising day-by-day, with the unfortunate death of a 14-year-old girl yesterday (Saturday). The situation will go out of hand if the BJP government does not act sensibly now. It will push Goans into a death trap," Kamat said on Sunday. In all more than 30 persons, including the teenaged girl died, have died on account of the viral infection, while the active tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed more than 1,500.

"The situation is alarming. The sentiment and expectation of Goans is to have a detailed discussion on Covid pandemic and its effect on Goa's economy. If the government does not accept the Opposition's demand to discuss Covid, we will be compelled to take an alternate course of action," the former Chief Minister said. The state assembly session was unanimously curtailed to a one-day affair, due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, even as one ruling BJP MLA has been hospitalised after he tested positive. While the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the pandemic, the agenda for the session which has been proposed by the treasury benches, includes passing of the budget and several other bills.

Kamat said that there was need for a more humane response to the crisis.

"Every Covid patient in Goa needs to be considered as our own relative by all the elected representatives. We need to show a sense of belongingness to every person getting infected with Covid. There cannot be any other issue more important than Covid crisis in Goa for discussion during the one-day assembly session," the Leader of Opposition also said.