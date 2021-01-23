Opposition parties in Assam question PM Modi's silence on CAA, ST status, wage hike for tea garden workers

Opposition parties in Assam on Saturday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on major issues hurting the indigenous people: CAA, NRC, Scheduled Tribe status to six communities and wage hike for tea garden workers.

"Prime Minister Modi promised about protecting the identity and culture of the indigenous people. But why he did not say anything about the CAA, which his government passed to destroy the identity of the indigenous people by giving citizenship to the illegal migrants? Why did not he talk about NRC? BJP government has refused to accept the NRC, which was aimed at detecting the foreigners," president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Ripun Bora told reporters in Guwahati, soon after Modi addressed a rally in eastern Assam's Sivasagar district.

"He should have clearly said what his government has done to ensure constitutional safeguards to the indigenous population, which was promised in the Assam Accord of 1985. BJP is just trying to hoodwink people with false promises without talking about the outcome regarding Assam Accord," he said.

Assembly elections in Assam is slated in April.

Bora asked why Modi remained silent regarding the demand for Scheduled Tribe status to six more ethnic communities including those working in the state's tea gardens. "Why did not Modi say anything about the demand to hike the daily wage of the tea garden communities to Rs. 351?" asked Bora.

Modi told the crowd in Sivasagar that the BJP government had taken important steps to improve the living condition of the tea garden workers, which constitute about 17% of the state's population.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the new political party, which came into being out of the anti-CAA agitation said Modi remained silent on CAA and NRC as the indigenous people were angry with BJP for the same. "What happened to Modi's assurance in 2014 that all foreigners will go after his government came to power?" the party asked.

Congress has formed an alliance with five parties including Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front. AJP and Raijor Dal, another new party led by jailed anti-CAA activist, Akhil Gogoi are also planning to contest the election together with a target to unseat BJP and its allies, Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal.