Over 80,000 Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra are in a serious condition: Report

25,265 are in ICUs, including 17,077 on oxygenated beds and 8,288 on ventilators

Mrityunjay Bose
  • May 06 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 20:48 ist
Among the patients in hospitals, 82,098 – which is nearly 12.50 per cent are serious. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 80,000 of the total 6.5-lakh-odd active Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra are serious, according to a report prepared by the Public Health Department.

As of 3 May, the total number of active patients was 6,53,870.

Of these patients, 2,30,955 are admitted to hospitals and undergoing treatment, nearly 35.2 per cent of the total active cases.

Among the active patients, 1,48,857 are asymptomatic or mild and are in quarantine centres.

Among the patients in hospitals, 82,098 – which is nearly 12.50 per cent are serious.

Of these 82,098, 25,265 are in ICUs, including 17,077 on oxygenated beds and 8,288 on ventilators.

Another 56,733 Covid-19 patients are also taking treatment on oxygen, but outside ICUs across the state.

