Photo of PM on vaccination certificate in wider public interest: GoI

The MoHFW’s response came in response to an RTI query filed by a Mumbai-based activist

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 17:48 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo published on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate is in wider public interest, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has argued that these decisions fall within his jurisdiction.

The MoHFW’s response came in response to an RTI query filed by Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali. 

In his application, Galgali tried to find out in an RTI application about whether the decision was taken in the cabinet to publish the photo of the Prime Minister on the vaccination certificate or whether the directions had come from the Prime Minister’s Office. 

In its reply, the MoHFW said that it is the moral responsibility of the government to ensure that such important messages are published in the most effective manner to reach the public. 

The reply stated that the certificate is as per the WHO norms and it gives the message of Covid-appropriate-behaviour.

“These have been decided keeping all these in mind and only in the larger public interest,” the reply said. 

