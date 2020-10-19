Porn clip from Goa Dy CM's phone 'accidentally' ends up on social activists' Whatsapp group

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakar Kavlekar on Monday got embroiled in a controversy, after a message with pornographic content allegedly emanating from his mobile phone, landed on a Whatsapp group 'Villages of Goa' run by social activists, of which he is a member.

Kavlekar has filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police late on Monday, in which he has alleged that his phone was hacked and he was asleep when the message was sent to the Whatsapp group at around 1:20 am on Monday morning.

"The message was sent to only this group out of the many WhatsApp groups where I am a member. Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep,” Kavlekar has said in his complaint to the Cyber Cell.

Kavlekar said that attempts have been afoot to defame his name and "project a wrong image" of him in the public, while also demanding strong action against those who were up to mischief.

"I demand strong action against all such miscreants and unscrupulous individuals who have criminally hacked/tampered with my mobile phone... and uploaded and transmitted obscene material," Kavlekar said in his complaint.

Goa Forward, an opposition party, has demanded that Kavlekar be probed for his conduct on the Whatsapp group, which amounts to "outraging the modesty of women".

Cyber Cell officials said that an "initial enquiry" was being conducted after which a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed.