'Kolhapur clashes not in line with Maharashtra culture'

Posters, posts on Tipu Sultan, Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad Pawar

People of the state and these places where such incidents took place must maintain peace, Pawar said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 08 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:25 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the violence that took place in Kolhapur and some other places over the posters and social media posts allegedly glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was not in line with the culture of Maharashtra.

Tension gripped Kolhapur city, 285 kilometres from here, on Tuesday after some persons allegedly kept an image of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan and an offensive audio message as their social media status, resulting in a protest by right-wing outfits at Shivaji Chowk the next day.

Read | Kolhapur clashes: City returning to normalcy, 36 arrested for violence, say police

Police had to resort to lathicharge (baton charge) to quell the stone-pelting and violence that the protest descended into, following which 36 people were held in connection with the incidents in the western Maharashtra city.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said, "People of the state and these places where such incidents took place must maintain peace. Whatever happened at two to three places is not in line with the culture of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is known as a peace loving and patient state, and people here do not have a tendency to take the law into their own hands." "I also would like to tell those who try to create disputes deliberately that common people have to pay the price for all this. I appeal that for the betterment of the common people, ensure such things do not take place. People must fully cooperate with police," the former Union minister added.

Pawar said Kolhapur has a very rich history and peace must prevail by remembering the towering ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Tarabai.

"The interests of common people should be protected. I am sure the situation will change if a majority of the people and state government adopt a wise approach. I am sure this picture will change," Pawar asserted. Some persons were booked in Ahmednagar for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession in Fakirwada area there on June 7.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolhapur
Aurangzeb
Tipu Sultan
Maharashtra
India News
Sharad Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 