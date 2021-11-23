'Proclaimed offender' notice pasted at ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh's home

A day after the Supreme Court granted interim protection to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and asked him to join the probe, a Magistrate court’s order that declared him a “proclaimed offender” was pasted at his Juhu flat in Mumbai.

Singh is an officer of the 1988-batch of IPS and his last posting was Commandant General of Home Guards.

Last week, the Esplanade Magistrate Court declared him as a “proclaimed offender”.

In the notice, Singh has been asked to appear before the court to the investigating officer in the case within 30 days’ time.

The ex-Mumbai police chief faces at least five cases of corruption and extortion registered in Mumbai and Thane.

He is also required to attend the Maharashtra government-appointed probe panel of Justice KU Chandiwal, which has been appointed to look into the allegations that he made against the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The former Mumbai police chief faces at least five cases of corruption and extortion, besides a probe panel inquiry in the wake of his letter-bomb accusing the then home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh, currently in judicial custody till next Monday.

Singh, who has been avoiding summonses, bailable and non-bailable warrants of arrest since the past few months, informed the Supreme Court on Monday that he is not absconding and is present in the country, after which he was granted interim protection from arrest till December 6.

Simultaneously, the apex court also directed him to join the investigations and issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Maharashtra government in the matter.

An officer of 1998 IPS batch, Singh was removed from the post as CoP and promoted as Commandant General, Maharashtra Home Guards, after which he targeted Deshmukh, leading to his resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from IANS)

Check out latest DH videos here