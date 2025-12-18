<p>Gopalganj: A gold crown was allegedly stolen from the revered Thawe temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar's </a>Gopalganj district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>CCTV footage showed some persons decamping with the gold crown of the idol, they said, adding that it weighed around 500 gram.</p>.Return our votes, we will return your money: Male beneficiaries who received Rs 10,000 before Bihar election .<p>"A case has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. We will soon nab the accused," SP Avdhesh Dixit told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"It’s a matter of concern as the incident took place even though a police post is already there at the temple. What the police personnel were doing will also be examined," he said.</p>.<p>Strict action will be taken if any dereliction of duty is found on the part of police personnel, he added.</p>.<p>The temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga, locally known as 'Thawe wali Mata'. </p>