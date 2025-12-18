Menu
'Nitish Kumar owes apology to the lady': Javed Akhtar on Bihar CM's hijab row

Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's action of removing a Muslim woman's hijab at a public event in Patna.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:34 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 10:34 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharHijabJaved Akhtar

