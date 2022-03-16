Pune Airport to get new terminal building worth Rs 475 crore

Pune Airport to get new terminal building of Rs 475 cr

Mrutyunjay Bose
Mrutyunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 16 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 16:24 ist
Status of terminal building work at site. Credit: PIB Photo

The long pending expansion of the Pune airport is expected to be completed with a new terminal building by August 2023, Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art terminal of 5,00,000 sq ft is being constructed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of Rs 475 crore.

“More than 55 per cent of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2023,” officials said on Wednesday. The existing terminal building with built-up area of only 22,300 sq mts has the capacity to handle up to seven million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 sq ft with passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA. It will also have 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and In-line baggage handling system. The building will be an energy efficient building with four-star GRIHA rating. 

To give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (ground plus three storeyed and two basement floors) with a cost of Rs. 120 crore. is also under construction and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022 with a capacity of parking 1,024 cars.

