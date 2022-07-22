Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after death threats

Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after death threats

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jul 22 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 18:29 ist
Salman Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai, officials said.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

Also Read | After Salman Khan, his lawyer gets death threat in Jodhpur

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there. Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May. After the letter, Khan's security had been enhanced.

