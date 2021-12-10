Sameer Wankhede, wife move court against defamatory social media posts

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife approached the Bombay City Civil Court at Dindoshi seeking directions to social media platforms against defamatory contents against them, according to ANI.
The couple sought the court's direction to Google, Facebook and Twitter to restrain from displaying or publishing defamatory contents against them.
More to follow...
