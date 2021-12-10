Wankhedes move court over defamatory social media posts

Sameer Wankhede, wife move court against defamatory social media posts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 12:40 ist
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI Photo

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife approached the Bombay City Civil Court at Dindoshi seeking directions to social media platforms against defamatory contents against them, according to ANI. 

The couple sought the court's direction to Google, Facebook and Twitter to restrain from displaying or publishing defamatory contents against them.

More to follow...

