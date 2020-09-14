Sara Ali Khan, Simone, Rakul Preet figure in NCB probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In a fresh development, the names of Bollywood celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have cropped up as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued its investigations into the drug angle involved in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“There has been an issue that whether the name of Sara, Simone and Rakul surfaced during the investigation…the answer to that is yes,” NCB’s deputy director (operations) KPS Malhotra said.

However, he clarified that the NCB has not prepared any list of Bollywood personalities. “There has been questions whether the NCB has prepared a list of 25 Bollywood personalities….the answer to that is no,” Malhotra clarified.

However, the NCB has not clarified as to in what aspects of the probe their named had appeared.

Nearly a dozen persons including Sushant’s live-in partner and actor-model Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested by the NCB over the past fortnight.

Sara (25), is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh – and she is a descendent of the Tagore and Pataudi families. She is grand-daughter of late cricketer and aristocrat MAK Pataudi and actor and former Censor Board chairperson Sharmila Tagore.

Rakul Preet (29) has acted in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, while Simone (29) is a fashion designer and social media influencer.

Their names have come up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant and Sara had worked together in the 2018 film Kedarnath, a Hindi romantic drama. After the success of Kedarnath, Sushant, Sara and the team have travelled together to Bangkok.