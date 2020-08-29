Seaplane services between Ahmedabad and 'Statue of Unity' to be launched

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced the launch of seaplane service in the state from October 31 connecting Ahmedabad to Kevadia, the seat of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 182-metre tall "Statue of Unity" and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

The announcement comes following a high-level meeting on August 29 in Gandhinagar where the progress of the water aerodrome operation was reviewed, The meeting was presided over by the chief secretary Anil Mukim along with officials of civil aviation, Airport Authority of India and the private airline, Spicejet, which is launching the service.

"The service is operated by Spicejet Airline from Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity, Kevadia," a release issued by the government stated. There will be four flights, including arrivals and departures, every day. The price of the ticket has been fixed at Rs 4,800 per person. The government stated that "the scheme is being implemented by the terms and conditions of a tripartite agreement between the state government, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, and Airports Authority of India."

In Ahmedabad, the water aerodrome will be Sabarmati River while in Kevadia, the officials have identified a lake locally known as "Panchmuli Lake". It is also known as "Magar Talav" for the crocodile population in the lake. There were reports of forest department shifting hundreds of crocodiles out of their habitat to other places.

Officials said that the inaugural flight is likely to happen on October 31, 2020. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be part of the launch. The "Statue of Unity", installed opposite Sardar Sarovar Dam, has witnessed a heavy footfall of tourists since its inauguration on October 31, 2018. The average footfall had crossed 15,000 a day in December 2019.