Sharad Pawar chairs review meet with NCP leaders, ministers ahead of Maharashtra budget session

Ahead of the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with ministers and leaders of his party. The four-week budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly will begin on Thursday in the shadow of NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering case.
Speaking to reporters, the party's state unit chief and MVA minister Jayant Patil said, "No matter what the Opposition says, Malik will not be asked to resign from his ministerial post.” The opposition BJP has threatened to disrupt the proceedings of the legislature session if Malik continues as a minister.
Also Read | MVA slams BJP for misusing central agencies
Senior party leader Praful Patel, MPs and ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government attended the meeting chaired by Pawar.
The Bombay High Court will hear Malik's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, as his custody ends on Wednesday.
After a cabinet meeting, the MVA leaders, ministers and legislators are scheduled to meet at Ramtek, the official residence of senior NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, to chalk out the government's strategy for the budget session.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded
Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests