Shinde’s security was upgraded: Dilip Walse-Patil

A day after the rebel Shiv Sena camp claimed that Eknath Shinde was not given Z+ category security by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, then Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil that his security cover was upgraded.

Suhas Kande, a Shiv Sena MLA from Nandgaon in Nashik district, said that Shinde, who was then the Minister for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Enterprises) and the Guardian Minister of the Gadchiroli district, had received a threat letter.

However, the Thackeray-administration did not upgrade his security to Z+ category.

Walse-Patil, from Sharad Pawar-led NCP, was the then Home Minister.

“The security of Shinde was upgraded,” Walse-Patil told reporters in Pune on Saturday.

According to him, there is a high-level committee which looks into security based on inputs from agencies and circumstances.

“Surely, cognizance was taken and Shinde’s security, who already had Z category, was upgraded,” he said.