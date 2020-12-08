Shiv Sena men will go to Delhi if farmers don't get justice: MLA Abdul Sattar

Sena will go to Delhi if farmers don't get justice: MLA

Sattar demanded that PM Modi convene a special session of Parliament to withdraw the three farm laws

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Dec 08 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 15:35 ist
Farmers remove police barricades to reach to a protest site during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said the party workers will go to Delhi if issues of farmers are not resolved soon.

Speaking to reporters at Sillod in Aurangabad district, Sattar said the Bharat Bandh being observed by farmer organisations for repeal of three agri farm laws has been successful.

"Farmers should not think that they are alone. We took to streets on orders of Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to support farmers," he said.

Sattar demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special one-day session of Parliament to withdraw the three contentious laws.

"If justice is not done to farmers in the next two or three days, our next target will be to reach Delhi. We will move in big numbers and will not return unless justice is done to farmers. It is a part of our agenda," the minister added.

