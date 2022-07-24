Raut slams Assembly, LS Speakers for recognising rebels

Shiv Sena points fingers at Lok Sabha, Assembly Speakers 

He accused the BJP-led Centre of using rebel group leader and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to split the Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 18:11 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

early a month after the split, the Shiv Sena has pointed fingers at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar for recognising the rebel groups in the respective Houses. 

According to Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, recognition of the rebel groups is a violation of Constitutional norms.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of using rebel group leader and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to split the Shiv Sena. 

“After the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, the Legislative Assembly Speaker violated the constitutional norms. The picture was no different in the Lok Sabha,” said Raut in his weekly column RokhThok, which appears in Saamana. 

It may be recalled, that the rebel faction, after the split, appointed Shinde as the Group Leader of the legislature party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Bharat Gogawale as the Chief Whip. 

Days leader, Rahul Shewale was made the Group Leader in Lok Sabha while Bhavana Gawali was made the Chief Whip.

“The Lok Sabha recognised the breakaway group of Shiv Sena without taking cognisance of a letter that party MP and (Group Leader) Vinayak Raut gave to him,” he said.  

"The country's future and its democracy depend on what decision the Supreme Court's constitution bench takes - on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of these rebels - and other petitions,” he said.

