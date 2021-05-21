Shivaji-era forts in UNESCO’s tentative heritage list

The ensemble of forts of the era of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has made it to the tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage site along with five other important sites.

The submissions were made by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Also read: Maharashtra makes UNESCO 'World Heritage Site' bid for Shivaji-era forts and geoglyphs

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the Maharashtra government was corresponding with the ASI.

The proposal on military architecture involves Raigad, Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Pratapgad, Simhagad, Lohagad, Panhala/Rangna, Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, Padmadurg, and Kulaba forts.

While Shivneri is the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj, Rajgad was the capital of the Maratha empire for 26 years.

In Raigad, Shivaji Maharaj was coronated and he laid the foundation of the Maratha empire.