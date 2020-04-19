Some business activities to start in Maharashtra from Monday

After nearly six weeks of shutdown, Maharashtra will open up some business activities on Monday but with the strictest of precautions.

However, the state's districts would continue to be sealed except for the movement of essential commodities, vegetables and fruits, milk, medicine and medical items.

Limited business activities would be permitted in orange and green zones. However, there is a strict no in red zones. More or less total lockdown would continue on Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

Some activities are expected to resume in the far suburbs in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region that comprises parts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Industrial, commercial and business activities have come to a standstill in the Mumbai-Pune belt that has the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases and casualties in the country.

"We are starting some business activities in a limited way.... if we do not start running the economy now, we will be in a financial crisis after we come out of COVID-19," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in a webcast message.

Thackeray said that the state government was allowing production and processing activities in a limited way. "The employers would have to organise accommodation for the workforce. They should not travel long distances for work," he said.

Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing should be a part of life, he said. Thackeray reiterated his assurance that migrant workers should not worry. "I am regularly in touch with the Centre.... we are sure of a solution in the coming days.... don't worry at all and ask your families not to worry... if it is possible, start joining work," he said.

"Maharashtra government will ensure that you are back home once the crisis ends," he said.