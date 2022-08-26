Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police

Sonali Phogat was drugged by accused before death: Goa Police

Both the accused were seen mixing 'some obnoxious chemical substance' in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Aug 26 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 16:31 ist
Sonali Phogat. Credit: PTI

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case related to her `murder', Goa Police said on Friday.

Both the accused were seen mixing “some obnoxious chemical substance” in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22. The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said. Both would be arrested soon, he added.

Phogat was brought dead to a hospital on August 23. As per an autopsy report, her body had "multiple blunt force injuries." 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonali Phogat
Goa
India News

What's Brewing

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 