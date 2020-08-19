SSR case: Maharashtra government assures cooperation, keeps option of parallel probe open

Hours after the Supreme Court order vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra on Wednesday assured all help to the CBI.

“We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court and we will provide whatever cooperation is needed by the CBI,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. Lauding the Mumbai Police, he said, “It is a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under 174 of CrPC.”

"The state government will think as per paragraph 34 of the Supreme Court order,” he said on the verdict where there is a scope of parallel investigations.

Meanwhile, a CBI spokesperson said, “The investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. The CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage.”

The CBI is expected to seek a formal exemption of quarantine norms of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“If CBI team comes for 7 days they'll be automatically exempted from quarantine & if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email ID and we will exempt them,” Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told a TV channel.

The question over BMC's quarantine rules arose as they quarantined Bihar’s Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari when he came to investigate the case earlier this month.