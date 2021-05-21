Stalin orders withdrawal of most cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters

On the eve of the third anniversary of the police firing that killed 13 civilians, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered the withdrawal of most cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters and announced monetary compensation to people picked up by police during the protests.

In a statement, Stalin said the government will issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) to those arrested during the 2018 protests to apply for jobs or continue their education. The government made the announcement based on recommendations made in the interim report filed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who was appointed by the previous AIADMK government to go into the police firing on May 22, 2018.

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured in the police firing on protesters who had gathered at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi. They were demanding that the government shut down the Sterlite Copper plant and revoke permission given for its expansion.

Stalin said all cases except those handed over to the CBI and those relating to damages to public property will be withdrawn, while all cases filed against protesters before May 22, 2018, except those pending before the Supreme Court and few others will be withdrawn. The police firing is being probed by the SC.

“94 persons were arrested by police, and the commission recommended monetary assistance for them. Accepting the recommendation, it has been decided to provide Rs 1 lakh each as compensation to 93 persons against whom cases were filed and arrested,” Stalin said.

One person died in jail, and his mother will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, the Chief Minister added. He also said the government will ensure No Objection Certificates (NOC) are issued for those who were arrested to apply for jobs or pursue higher education.

The announcement came as relatives of those killed and anti-Sterlite protesters gear up to observe the third anniversary of the police firing on Saturday.

At least 13 persons were killed when the 100-day long protests against expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant turned violent resulting in police firing.

After the incident, the copper smelter was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government citing violations by the Vedanta-owned group, which appealed against the decision in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Though the NGT allowed reopening of the plant, the Supreme Court struck down the order on the grounds of maintainability after which the company approached the Madras High Court.

The court had on August 18 upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s order closing down the plant. Sterlite Copper has now approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order. The plant has now been reopened for production of oxygen to be supplied to Covid-19 patients.