Supreme Court to hear petitions by Shiv Sena factions on January 13

SC to hear pleas by Shiv Sena factions on January 13

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 11:37 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (L) and former Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photos

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear a batch of petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on January 13.

More to follow...

India News
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Supreme Court
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray

