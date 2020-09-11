SSR case: No bail for Rhea, Showik Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Court rejects bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 11 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 12:23 ist
They were arrested by the NCB in connection with drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Credit: PTI

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Chakraborty siblings – Rhea and Showik, who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The bail pleas of Rhea (28) and Showik (24) were filed in the Mumbai Sessions Court by their lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

The bail plea of others accused in the case were also rejected.

RHea and Showik Chakraborty face charges of sourcing and procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his duplex flat in Mount Blanc at Carter Road in Bandra on June 14.

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday, was sent to judicial custody; however, the Magistrate’s court rejected her bail application.

On Wednesday morning Rhea was sent to Byculla women’s jail till the expiry of her remand on 22 September.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
Showik Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 