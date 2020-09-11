Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Court rejects bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Chakraborty siblings – Rhea and Showik, who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The bail pleas of Rhea (28) and Showik (24) were filed in the Mumbai Sessions Court by their lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

The bail plea of others accused in the case were also rejected.

RHea and Showik Chakraborty face charges of sourcing and procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his duplex flat in Mount Blanc at Carter Road in Bandra on June 14.

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday, was sent to judicial custody; however, the Magistrate’s court rejected her bail application.

On Wednesday morning Rhea was sent to Byculla women’s jail till the expiry of her remand on 22 September.