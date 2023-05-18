Take quick decision to resolve disqualification issue, NCP tells Maharashtra Speaker

NCP calls for quick decision on MLA disqualification

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has asked Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Rahul Narwekar to resolve the issue of disqualification of the 16 MLAs at the earliest as delays would raise questions about the constitutional post. 

“Narwekar must take a non-partisan and quick decision to solve the issue of disqualification of the 16 MLAs, if not, then a delay in taking this decision might raise questions on the constitutional position of a Speaker,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said. 

Quoting reports, he pointed out: “Narwekar had said that if the Supreme Court could take around 10 months for its verdict, then why should the Speaker not get a reasonable time to decide on the disqualification issue of the 16 MLAs. But the reason why the apex court took time can be attributed to the fact that they studied the case minutely and then directed the Speaker to take certain decisions prescribed under his authority as a constitutional head of the Maharashtra state legislature.”

According to Crasto, the Supreme Court has already termed appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a whip to be illegal and this actually makes it easier for the Speaker to take a quick decision on the issue of disqualification because all directives given by an illegal whip stands invalid.

