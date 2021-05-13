Three held for raping teenage girl in Maharashtra's Thane

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, all around 20 years of age, had allegedly been raping the teenager since the last six months in the Vartak area of the city, he said.
The victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday following which the accused were arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.
