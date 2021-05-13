Three held for raping teenage girl in Maharashtra

Three held for raping teenage girl in Maharashtra's Thane

The victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday following which the accused were arrested

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 13 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 11:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, all around 20 years of age, had allegedly been raping the teenager since the last six months in the Vartak area of the city, he said.

The victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday following which the accused were arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Thane
rape
minor rape victim
Minor rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 