Two dead, one critical in fire at Sai Baba temple in Kandivali

Two persons died while one is battling for life after a major fire broke out at the Sai Baba temple at Kandivali in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police, the fire broke out because of a suspected short-circuit at the temple located off the Bandar Pakhadi Road at Charkop in Kandivali West.

The three injured persons were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital, where Subhash Khode (25) and Yuvraj Pawar (25) were declared dead.

Mannu Radheshyam Gupta (26), who sustained 90 to 95 per cent burns was shifted to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, where his condition was described as critical.

According to initial investigations, they used to lock the main door and sleep inside the temple complex. When the fire broke out they were all asleep.