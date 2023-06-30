Two Gujarat schools apologise for celebrating Bakrid

Two schools in Gujarat were forced to apologize for holding Muslim religious festival Bakrid on their campuses for allegedly "hurting sentiments of Hindus". In one case, local authorities have ordered an investigation while in the second one, school management gave an undertaking that it won't hold such events again.

After massive protests from parents and a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, officials of a preschool in north Gujarat's Mehsana district Friday apologised in writing for celebrating Muslim festival Bakrid on its compound.

While local police said that the matter was resolved between the management and the parents, the owner of the property, where the school is being run, has also issued a notice asking them to give an undertaking that they will not hold such events in future or else they will have to vacate the property.

In a written apology letter, Rashi Gautam, the director of preschool, Kids Kingdom: A Great Place to Grow, has said, "We had organised Bakrid celebrations in the school which has hurt sentiments of Hindu society. It was not our intention to hurt sentiments of any religion. We are also Hindus and believe in each Hindu gods and goddesses. Consider it our first and last mistake as a Hindu and forgive us. We apologise to all Hindu organisations, Hindu society, and to all those who are working for the betterment of Hindu religion."

The letter further stated, "The school management team is giving an undertaking that it will not be repeated in future. I am also a Hindu like you and forgive me by considering it as my first and last mistake." Despite repeated attempts, Gautam, the director of the school, couldn't be contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, Mehsana superintendent of police, Achal Tyagi, told DH that parents of the school children had protested against the event, saying that they were not informed about it. He said that the matter was settled between the school authorities and the parents. He added that the school management had already apologised to the parents.

The protests started from Thursday. A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists thronged the school premises on Friday in police presence and forced management to apologise.

"I am running a school to impart good education among our students. Most of the students are local and Hindi-speaking. We have been organising similar events for last many years and we never faced any protest. We will not make sure that we hold events which are liked by parents and their children," Gautam told reporters at her school.

Later, VHP activists held Saraswati pooja on the campus and sang Ram bhajans. They told the director that the school looked like a "dargah" and installed saffron flags near the entrance.

Similarly, the District Education Officer (DEO) in Bhuj, Kutch district has started an investigation into Pearl School in Mundra where students were allegedly asked to perform namaz. The probe was ordered after saffron organisations, parents and local leaders protested the move. which came after a video clip was circulated widely, showing the students performing Muslim religious ritual.

The school authorities said that it was part of a skit play that had been organised for students for education purposes. Priti Vaghwani, the school principal and one of the trustees of Pearl School, tendered an apology for "hurting religious sentiments."