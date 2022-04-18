Uddhav approves refurbishment of 8 old temples in Maharashtra

Asserting his commitment to the Hindutva agenda, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday approved the refurbishment of eight old temples in the state.

Dhutpapeshwar temple (Ratnagiri), Kopeshwar temple (Kolhapur), Ekvira Devi temple (Pune), Gondeshwar (Nashik), Khandoba temple (Aurangabad), Purushottam Bhagwan temple (Beed), Anandeshwar Temple (Amravati) and Shiv temple (Gadchiroli) will be given a fresh breath of life.

“Administrative approval would be accorded to all these eight temples would be given this week itself,” Thackeray said presiding over a meeting of the cultural affairs department.

The temples would be maintained in their original form while being refurbished. Besides, infrastructure would be created for pilgrims and tourists.

Thackeray reviewed the restoration of Raigad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg forts. "The development of these historical forts should be done without diluting or changing the original aesthetics,” he said.

