Uddhav approves refurbishment of 8 old temples

Uddhav approves refurbishment of 8 old temples in Maharashtra

The temples would be maintained in their original form while being refurbished

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 21:13 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Asserting his commitment to the Hindutva agenda, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday approved the refurbishment of eight old temples in the state.

Dhutpapeshwar temple (Ratnagiri), Kopeshwar temple (Kolhapur), Ekvira Devi temple (Pune), Gondeshwar (Nashik), Khandoba temple (Aurangabad), Purushottam Bhagwan temple (Beed), Anandeshwar Temple (Amravati) and Shiv temple (Gadchiroli) will be given a fresh breath of life.

“Administrative approval would be accorded to all these eight temples would be given this week itself,” Thackeray said presiding over a meeting of the cultural affairs department. 

The temples would be maintained in their original form while being refurbished. Besides, infrastructure would be created for pilgrims and tourists.

Thackeray reviewed the restoration of Raigad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg forts. "The development of these historical forts should be done without diluting or changing the original aesthetics,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Temples
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

 